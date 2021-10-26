Trump: New Social Media Company Aimed at 'Saving' America

Former President Donald Trump says his new media and technology company was created with the intention of "saving our country."

Trump issued a lengthy statement Tuesday to explain why the Trump Media & Technology Group was formed, and what he hopes to accomplish with the new endeavor.

First and foremost, Trump's new company wants to break the "chokehold over the voices of the American People" by Big Tech and the mainstream media.

"The corruption of these platforms cannot be ignored," Trump said. "We have fallen far down the 'slippery slope' of censorship in our country, and the topics that Americans are increasingly forbidden to debate are among the most important issues of our day.

"This wildly aggressive censorship and 'cancel-culture' is not only un-American — it has direct, real-world consequences. Most obvious are the many catastrophes unfolding under the current administration: the calamitous Afghanistan withdrawal, the disaster at the Southern Border, runaway inflation, and the multi-trillion-dollar socialist spending nightmare, just to name a few.

"In a country that had free speech and a free flow of information, none of this would ever have happened — and no one understands that better than the people doing the censoring."

Trump invited Republicans, Democrats, and independents to embrace a platform in which topics can be debated "fiercely and openly" before moving forward "together, as Americans."

"We are inviting people of all political stripes, and all different viewpoints, to come and participate once again in the great American debate," he said. "That's what our country is supposed to be about."

In calling social media "the public square of our times," Trump said Americans are being "censored and dictated to by a small group of self-righteous scolds and self-appointed arbiters of what everyone else is allowed to think, say, share, and do."

"We have seen renowned medical doctors being banned from platforms for contradicting 'health authorities' or questioning the political narrative of the moment," Trump said. "We've seen scientists blacklisted for sharing evidence that the pandemic began in a Chinese lab.

"We've seen vital reporting about Joe and Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings — information that voters needed and deserved to hear — ruthlessly suppressed and erased from the internet just weeks before a presidential election. And as everyone knows, we’ve seen a sitting president of the United States effectively silenced by a small oligarchy of tech titans and ‘mainstream’ media corporations."

The former president said the "wokeness" and censorship seen on social media and in the mainstream media has affected the country in "more subtle" ways.

"How many Americans no longer trust a word they hear from their leaders, media, or public health officials, because the one thing they know for certain is that they are not getting the full story?" he said.

"How many ordinary citizens have sadly come to resent their neighbors, feeling that they now live in two entirely different realities? And how many millions of Americans silently oppose so much of the nonsense being inflicted on us, but see the heavy hand of the cancelers, and conclude that their voice can make no difference, or that the cost of speaking up is just too high?"

Trump said his Media and Technology Group will launch an on-demand video streaming service to compete with the increasingly "woke" and politicized "entertainment" programming. The company also sees opportunities to create "cancel-proof" alternatives in other key areas ranging from web services to payment processing.