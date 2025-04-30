WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | shein | temu | alibaba | de minimis | trade provision

Trump Calls De Minimis Trade Provision a 'Scam'

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 01:51 PM EDT

The de minimis trade provision which allows shipments worth less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free is a "scam," says President Donald Trump, reports NBC News.

"It's very important, de minimis," the president said Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting.

"It's a very … big deal. It's a big scam going on against our country, against really small businesses. And we've … put an end to it."

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein, Temu, and Alibaba have benefited from the long-standing exemption, but Trump this month signed an executive order ending it, calling the move "a critical step in countering the ongoing health emergency posed by the illicit flow of synthetic opioids into the U.S."

The order goes into effect May 2.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Wednesday, 30 April 2025 01:51 PM
