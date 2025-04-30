Trump Calls De Minimis Trade Provision a 'Scam'

The de minimis trade provision which allows shipments worth less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free is a "scam," says President Donald Trump, reports NBC News.

"It's very important, de minimis," the president said Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting.

"It's a very … big deal. It's a big scam going on against our country, against really small businesses. And we've … put an end to it."

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein, Temu, and Alibaba have benefited from the long-standing exemption, but Trump this month signed an executive order ending it, calling the move "a critical step in countering the ongoing health emergency posed by the illicit flow of synthetic opioids into the U.S."

The order goes into effect May 2.