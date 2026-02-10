Trump Weighs Second Carrier If Iran Talks Collapse

President Donald Trump is considering deploying a second U.S. aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East as negotiations with Iran resume, signaling that military force remains firmly on the table if diplomacy fails.

In an interview on Tuesday, Trump told Axios that the potential deployment would be part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran as talks restart following last year's brief but intense conflict.

"Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump told Axios.

The U.S. and Iran resumed negotiations last Friday in Oman — their first talks since the 12-day war in June — even as the Trump administration continued a significant military buildup in the region. Trump said he expects a second round of talks to take place next week.

"We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going," Trump said, adding that he is "thinking" about sending another aircraft carrier strike group.

A U.S. official confirmed to Axios that discussions have taken place about deploying a second carrier.

The United States already has the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group in the region, equipped with fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and escort ships. During much of the war in Gaza, the U.S. operated two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East.

Despite the military posture, Trump expressed confidence that diplomacy could succeed, saying Iran "wants to make a deal very badly" and is approaching talks more seriously due to U.S. pressure.

"Last time they didn't believe I would do it," Trump said, referring to U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June. "They overplayed their hand."

"This time the talks are very different," he added.

Iran has publicly insisted negotiations focus solely on its nuclear program and that it will not abandon its right to enrich uranium. That stance has fueled skepticism among U.S. and Israeli hawks who doubt a comprehensive deal is possible.

Trump said it was a "no-brainer" that any agreement must address Iran's nuclear ambitions, and he believes discussions could also include Tehran's ballistic missile stockpiles.

"We can make a great deal with Iran," he said.

The negotiations come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to visit Washington on Wednesday. Trump told Axios that Netanyahu "also wants a deal."

"He wants a good deal," Trump said.

Netanyahu said ahead of his trip that he plans to present Israel's views on what he called the "essential principles" of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian official Ali Larijani has been meeting with regional mediators in Oman and Qatar, moves U.S. officials believe are aimed at shaping the next round of talks, according to Axios.