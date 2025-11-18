Trump on Khashoggi Killing: 'Things Happen'

President Donald Trump shrugged off Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's suspected involvement in the killing of a journalist by saying the prince "knew nothing about" the murder.

During bin Salman's visit to the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump dismissed criticism of the prince over the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by saying, "things happen."

Bin Salman was making his first White House visit since Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents.

U.S. intelligence agencies later determined the prince likely directed the agents to carry out the attack.

Trump ridiculed an ABC News reporter who asked whether it was appropriate for the president's family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while he was in office, and also asked the prince why American families should trust him after U.S. intelligence said he likely directed Khashoggi's killing.

"Who are you with?" asked Trump.

The reporter replied, "ABC News, sir."

"Fake news," said Trump.

"ABC, fake news. One of the worst in the business."

After explaining he had nothing to do with the family business, Trump said the prince "has done a phenomenal job."

The president also said, "A lot of people didn't like that gentleman [Khashoggi] that you're talking about."

"Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen," Trump said, "But he [bin Salman] knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that. You don't have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that."

The prince then blamed Osama bin Laden for using Saudis to kill Khashoggi and harm the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship.

Later, the same ABC News reporter asked Trump why the president didn't just release the files of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"It's not the question that I mind. It's your attitude," Trump said.

"I think you are a terrible reporter. It's the way you ask these questions … you're a terrible person and a terrible reporter."

Trump later suggested that ABC News should lose its broadcast license.

"Your news is so fake and is so wrong, and we have a great commissioner, the chairman," who should look at that," Trump said.

"Because I think when you come in and when you're 97% negative to Trump and then Trump wins the election in a landslide, that means obviously your news is not credible, and you're not credible as a reporter."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.