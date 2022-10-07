×
Trump Mocks 'Liddle Ben Sasse'

ben sasse speaks into a microphone
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 October 2022 08:51 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Ben Sasse after reports emerged that the Nebraska Republican is expected to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to head the University of Florida.

Trump's comments came in a pair of posts on Truth Social.

He wrote: "Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle' Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning. If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it's still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President."

And he added: "We have enough weak and ineffective RINOs in our midst. I look forward to working with the terrific Republican Party of Nebraska to get a REAL Senator to represent the incredible People of that State, not another Fake RINO!"

RINO is short for "Republican In Name Only."

Sasse was one of seven Republican senators to vote for Trump's impeachment in 2021.

KFAB talk radio host Ian Swanson reported on Thursday that Sasse "will imminently announce his intent to resign from the U.S. Senate to pursue another opportunity in higher education. While the process could take a bit, the announcements are expected 'imminently.'"

Swanson also said he was "told to expect the resignation to actually be made official in December."

The "University of Florida announced Sasse as the sole finalist to be the 13th president of the UF System," Swanson added. "His resignation would be made official upon confirmation by the Board of Trustees, likely in December."

The Washington Examiner noted that, should Sasse follow through with his resignation and announce it in December, Nebraska GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts is expected to name a replacement.

Should Sasse announce his resignation in January or later, a new governor will name the replacement.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


