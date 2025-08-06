Trump 'Proud' to Donate Presidential Salary

President Donald Trump says he is "proud" to donate his annual salary of $400,000.

"I am proud to be the only President (with the possible exception of the Late, Great George Washington) to donate my Salary," Trump said on Truth Social.

"My first 'Paycheck' went to the White House Historical Association, as we make much needed renovations to the beautiful 'People's House.' Great improvements and beautification is taking place at the White House, at levels not seen since its original creation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Several U.S. presidents have donated their salary, including Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy.

Hoover, who donated his paycheck to charitable causes, was a multimillionaire before taking office.

Kennedy, who was born into wealth and prestige, also donated his salary to charity.