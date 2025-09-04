WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | russia

US to Cut Some Security Funds for Countries Bordering Russia, Sources Say

US to Cut Some Security Funds for Countries Bordering Russia, Sources Say
(AP)

Thursday, 04 September 2025 03:58 PM EDT

The United States will phase out some security assistance for European countries near the border with Russia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The plan comes as President Donald Trump pursues his "America First" foreign policy, in which his administration has slashed foreign aid and is pushing European countries to cover more of the cost of their own military.

It was first reported by the Financial Times. Russia's war with Ukraine has heightened concerns in Europe about regional instability and the possibility of further aggression from Moscow. Key recipients of the funding include Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Congress has approved funding for the assistance plan, which comes under the Department of Defense, but only through the end of September 2026. Trump's administration has not asked that the program be extended, according to the Financial Times report and confirmed by one of the sources.

Asked for comment, a White House official referred to an order Trump signed shortly after beginning his second term in January.

"On day one of his second term, President Trump signed an Executive Order to reevaluate and realign United States foreign aid," the official said.

"This action has been coordinated with European countries in line with the Executive Order and the President’s longstanding emphasis on ensuring Europe takes more responsibility for its own defense," the official said.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the decision misguided.

"It makes no sense at all to undercut our allies’ defense readiness at the same time that we’re asking them to step up their own capabilities, and it puts American troops at risk when we slash the training of the allied soldiers they would fight alongside," she said in a statement. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The United States will phase out some security assistance for European countries near the border with Russia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The plan comes as President Donald Trump pursues his "America First" foreign policy, in which his...
trump, russia
290
2025-58-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved