Trump Looking at Options to Turn Up the Heat on Russia

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 11:58 AM EDT

President Donald Trump had a new set of options prepared by White House advisers to increase leverage against Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war with Ukraine. Bloomberg reported that unnamed sources close to the issue have said the new U.S. options are economic.

Due to the ongoing negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S., Trump was withholding a decision on what course of action to take, presumably until it became clear that more pressure was needed, according to the report.

Ukraine and European allies have been looking to the Trump administration to do something more than what has been attempted to date to bring Russia to the point of a final peace agreement. The European Union, along with the U.S., has imposed economic sanctions on Russia, but the fighting continues.

Bloomberg reported that Russia now controls about one-fifth of Ukraine's territory and ground fighting covers a battlefront of nearly 1,000 kilometers.

Trump recently posted on his social media platform that Russia needed to end the war. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Senator Lindsay Graham had the support of 72 other senators to impose new "bone-crushing" sanctions on Russia, along with economic action against any country doing business with Russia.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 May 2025 11:58 AM
