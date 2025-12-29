Trump Backs Claim of Drones Targeting Putin Residence

President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged Russia's account of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, saying he was "very angry" after hearing directly from Putin, even as Ukraine flatly denied the claim.

Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday that Putin informed him during an early morning phone call that dozens of long-range drones had been launched toward a residence linked to the Russian president in the Novgorod region.

Russian officials said 91 drones were intercepted by air defenses and reported no injuries or damage.

"I don't like it. It's not good," Trump said, describing the moment as "a delicate period of time" amid negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

"President Putin told me this morning he was attacked. That's no good."

Trump said attacking a presidential residence would be inappropriate during peace talks and said he reacted strongly to what he was told, repeating that he was "very angry" about the alleged incident.

Asked whether the U.S. verified Russia's claim, Trump said the facts were still unclear but emphasized that the information came directly from Putin.

The White House confirmed the call, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt describing it as a positive conversation focused on Ukraine and diplomatic efforts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the alleged drone attack prompted Moscow to reassess its negotiating position.

Lavrov warned that Russia would retaliate, saying targets and timing had already been determined. Russian authorities did not release evidence to support the allegation.

Ukraine rejected the accusation outright. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media that the claim was "a complete fabrication" designed to justify additional Russian attacks and to undermine peace talks.

Zelenskyy warned that Moscow could use the allegation as a pretext for strikes on Ukrainian government buildings, including in Kyiv.

Trump's comments came just one day after he met with Zelenskyy in Florida for three hours, a meeting both leaders described as productive.

Trump later said the sides were nearing an agreement to halt the fighting, though he acknowledged that major issues remain unresolved, including disputes over territory seized by Russia.

The war began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has since evolved into a conflict marked by missile and drone strikes deep into both countries.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to target Russian infrastructure, while Russia has launched repeated aerial attacks across Ukrainian cities and energy facilities.

By echoing Russia's account of the alleged drone incident, Trump signaled his emphasis on maintaining direct communication with Putin as negotiations continue.

Trump did not repeat Ukraine's denial in his public remarks.