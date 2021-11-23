×
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | rnc | legal fees | james

Some of Trump's Legal Fees Being Paid by RNC

donald trump speaks into mic
Then-President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 23 November 2021 10:19 AM

Some of former President Donald Trump’s legal bills are being paid by the Republican National Committee, The Washington Post is reporting.

In a Monday report, the newspaper said two payments totaling $121,670 were made in October by the RNC to the law firm of Ronald Fischetti.

Fischetti has been representing Trump while the former president faces investigations by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat.

The Post noted there has been no indication that either probe involves Trump’s time as president.

The newspaper said the requests for payments were voted on by the party’s executive committee in recent weeks.

An unnamed source told the Post the RNC was willing to pay some of the bills after James' remarks indicating she was targeting Trump.

"We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well," James had told NBC News in 2018.

"As a leader of our party, defending President Trump and his record of achievement is critical to the GOP," the RNC said in a written statement to the Post. "It is entirely appropriate for the RNC to continue assisting in fighting back against the Democrats’ never ending witch hunt and attacks on him."

And a Trump spokesman, Taylor Budowich, added: "The RNC is our important partner in advancing America First policies and fighting back against the endless witch hunts. The Democrats have become obsessed with weaponizing their offices against President Trump, which is a complete abandonment of their Constitutional obligations."

But The Hill reported that Democratic National Committee spokesperson Adonna Biel said the RNC is now "a party that will do anything for a divisive and incompetent ex-president who cost their party the House, Senate, and White House and thousands of Americans their lives and livelihoods."

