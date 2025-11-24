WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Rips Rand Paul Again: 'He went really BAD!'

Monday, 24 November 2025 03:45 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to write another rebuke of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Trump wrote, "Whatever happened to 'Senator' Rand Paul? He was never great, but he went really BAD!"

Trump said he can't figure him out. "I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party."

Trump likened Paul to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., whom he also views dimly: "He's a nasty 'liddle' guy, much like 'Congressman' Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First."

Trump concluded with a sense of wonderment, posting, "It's really weird!!!"

Trump and Paul have clashed repeatedly over major policy issues.

Paul criticized Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, arguing that its spending levels and debt increases were unacceptable, while Trump countered that Paul "votes no on everything."

The Kentucky senator also opposed Trump's tariff policies, calling the levies a tax that harms American consumers and businesses, a stance that put him at odds with Trump's economic approach.

Tensions escalated when Trump publicly rebuked Paul over his budget positions, highlighting how Paul's strict spending objections conflict with the president's broader legislative agenda.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


