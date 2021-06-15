Trump Planning Upcoming Signature Rallies

Former President Donald Trump plans to hold more of his signature rallies in the upcoming weeks, including stops in Ohio and Florida, unidentified aides told USA Today.

According to the aides, Trump plans to hold one on June 26 in the Cleveland, Ohio area, followed by one in Tampa, Florida on July 3.

"We'll be doing one in Florida, we're going to do one in Ohio, we're going to do one in North Carolina," Trump said during a May interview with One America News.

Trump’s rallies during the 2016 campaign drew thousands of supporters throughout the country and helped him defeat Hillary Clinton in that election.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the rallies that he did hold during the 2020 election cycle had to be scaled way down from the schedule he kept in 2016.

During the last five months, Trump has made a series of speeches to conservatives including the North Carolina Republican Convention on June 5, the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida in February, and a private fundraising event at his Mar-a-Lago Country Club in Palm Beach, according to the USA Today report.

In those speeches, Trump continued to question the legitimacy of the 2020 election where Democrat Joe Biden won several key swing states that had previously gone to Trump in 2016.

With the pandemic, there was a large influx of mail in and absentee ballots that went heavily to Biden in those states, giving the former vice president the presidency.

Trump and others filed lawsuits in several states over voting irregularities, but most of those cases were dismissed on technical issues without being heard on the merits of the case.

According to the report, Trump will likely talk about the election during the upcoming rallies as well as endorse candidates that support his agenda.

In a statement on June 12, Trump maintained his position on the election.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) is adding more people onto its roles to fight against efforts to limit voting and, I assume, other illegal voting acts. Based on that it would seem the DOJ has no choice but to look at the massive voter fraud which took place in certain Swing States, and I assume elsewhere, during the 2020 presidential election scam,” Trump’s statement said. “Whether it be voting machines, underaged people, dead people, illegal aliens, ballot drops, ballot cheating, absentee ballots, post office delivery (or lack thereof!), lock boxes, people being paid to vote, or other things, the 2020 presidential election is, in my mind, the ‘Crime of the Century.’”

“Just look at what has happened to our country, our borders, our economy, inflation, and more in the last five months, and it will only get worse. If there is going to be honor and greatness for America, the voting irregularities and fraud of that election must be brought to light, immediately,” he said. “Otherwise, we have no country, certainly not a great one! This should not be an attempt by the Biden Administration to suppress the accountability of a dishonest election. That cannot be allowed to happen, nor can the events of the presidential election.”