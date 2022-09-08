Trump: 'Deeply Saddened' for Loss of 'Historic' Queen

Former President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the British royal family and praised the life of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday following her death at age 96.

Trump wrote in an official statement that he and his wife, Melania, are "deeply saddened" to hear of Elizabeth's passing after her "historic" 70-year reign as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth's "leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world," he wrote. "However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.

"Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people," Trump added.

He also reflected on his time spent meeting with the queen while in the White House, stating that he "will always cherish" the time spent with her.

Trump traveled to England in 2018 and 2019, once claiming he "talked the whole night" with the queen during a visit. In an interview on "Fox Nation" recalling the trip, Trump said that everyone in the room, including Elizabeth, was "laughing and smiling" during their dinner.

The former president ended his statement by sending his thoughts and prayers to the United Kingdom and invoking the queen's late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care," he proclaimed.

In a later Truth Social post, Trump issued his support for incoming King Charles III, proclaiming that he "dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World."

"He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone. Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III," Trump emphasized.