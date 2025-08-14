Trump Says He Thinks Putin Will Make a Deal

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a deal, and that threats of sanctions against Russia likely played a role in Moscow seeking a meeting.

But he also said he does not expect an immediate ceasefire to result from his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

“He’s — he really, I believe now — he’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal. He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to, and we’re going to find out,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

Earlier Thursday, Putin said the United States was making “sincere efforts” to end the war in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow and Washington could agree on a nuclear arms deal as part of a broader push for peace.

Friday’s meeting with Putin “sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting,” Trump said.

Trump also said he has three locations in mind for a follow-up meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that the second meeting is not guaranteed and depends on the outcome of Friday’s talks.

“Depending on what happens with my meeting, I’m going to be calling up President Zelenskyy, and let’s get him over to wherever we’re going to meet,” Trump said.

This report contains material from Reuters.