WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | putin | zelenskyy | alaska | meeting

Trump Says He Thinks Putin Will Make a Deal

Trump Says He Thinks Putin Will Make a Deal

By    |   Thursday, 14 August 2025 11:05 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a deal, and that threats of sanctions against Russia likely played a role in Moscow seeking a meeting.

But he also said he does not expect an immediate ceasefire to result from his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

“He’s — he really, I believe now — he’s convinced that he’s going to make a deal. He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to, and we’re going to find out,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.

Earlier Thursday, Putin said the United States was making “sincere efforts” to end the war in Ukraine and suggested that Moscow and Washington could agree on a nuclear arms deal as part of a broader push for peace.

Friday’s meeting with Putin “sets up the second meeting, but there is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be a successful meeting,” Trump said. 

Trump also said he has three locations in mind for a follow-up meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He added that the second meeting is not guaranteed and depends on the outcome of Friday’s talks.

“Depending on what happens with my meeting, I’m going to be calling up President Zelenskyy, and let’s get him over to wherever we’re going to meet,” Trump said.

This report contains material from Reuters.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a deal, and that threats of sanctions against Russia likely played a role in Moscow seeking a meeting.
trump, putin, zelenskyy, alaska, meeting
229
2025-05-14
Thursday, 14 August 2025 11:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved