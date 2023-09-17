×
Tags: trump | prison | indictments | meetthepress

Trump to 'Meet the Press': Not Afraid to Go to Prison

By    |   Sunday, 17 September 2023 12:42 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments, said in an interview airing Sunday that he doesn't "even think about" the possibility that he could end up in prison. 

"I'm built a little differently I guess, because I have had people come up to me and say, 'How do you do it, sir? How do you do it?'" Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker when she asked him if he worries at night about being behind bars. 

And later in the interview, which was recorded Thursday at the former president's Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, he returned ot the question.

"When you say, 'Do I lose sleep?' I sleep," he said. "I sleep. Because I truly feel that, in the end, we're going to win."

Trump also discussed some of the charges he faces, including retaining classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and took responsibility for decisions to try to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden.

"We have many people, and it’s my choice,” he told Welker, adding later that "it was my decision. But I listened to some people." 

Trump further said that he didn't heed the advice he was getting from campaign lawyers and his top administration aides on the election, as "I didn't respect them as lawyers."

"They turn out to be RINOs, or they turn out to be not so good, in many cases. I didn't respect them," he said. "But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged."

He added that he only needed 22,000 votes across key battleground states, and when Welker asked him if he was "acknowledging that you didn't win," replied, "I'm not acknowledging. No. I say I won the election."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 17 September 2023 12:42 PM
