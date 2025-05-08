WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Looking Forward to Meeting With New Pope

Thursday, 08 May 2025 01:49 PM EDT

President Donald Trump congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election to head the Catholic Church Thursday, saying on Truth Social that it "is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope."

U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV, is originally from Chicago.

"What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Trump's full post:

Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!

