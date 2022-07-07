Trump Offers Early Look at His Newly Renovated 757

Former President Donald Trump is giving Americans a special glimpse of his iconic 757 that has been modernized, renovated, and given a new paint job.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social media app, said: "During my four years in the White House, I didn't use everybody's favorite plane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 win.

"Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks great, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner, Get ready!"

At the end of the posting, Trump linked to a video showing the plane getting its makeover. The plane is painted black, white, and red with an American flag painted on the tail. "Trump" is painted on the side of the aircraft in gold lettering.

Trump had announced in May, 2021, that the plane was being fully restored and updated.

The sneak peek of Trump's 757 comes after the Biden administration decided not to move forward with the former president's red, white, and blue paint scheme for an Air Force One replacement. Politico reported Biden made the decision after a new study revealed the paint scheme could drive up the costs.