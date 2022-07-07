×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | plane | 757 | renovation

Trump Offers Early Look at His Newly Renovated 757

The private jet of former President Donald Trump
The private jet of former President Donald Trump, a Boeing 757, sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on May 27, 2018. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:11 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is giving Americans a special glimpse of his iconic 757 that has been modernized, renovated, and given a new paint job.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social media app, said: "During my four years in the White House, I didn't use everybody's favorite plane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 win.

"Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks great, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner, Get ready!"

At the end of the posting, Trump linked to a video showing the plane getting its makeover. The plane is painted black, white, and red with an American flag painted on the tail. "Trump" is painted on the side of the aircraft in gold lettering.

Trump had announced in May, 2021, that the plane was being fully restored and updated.

The sneak peek of Trump's 757 comes after the Biden administration decided not to move forward with the former president's red, white, and blue paint scheme for an Air Force One replacement. Politico reported Biden made the decision after a new study revealed the paint scheme could drive up the costs.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump is giving Americans a special glimpse of his iconic 757 that has been modernized, renovated and given a new paint job.
trump, plane, 757, renovation
205
2022-11-07
Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved