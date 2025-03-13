Trump and N.Y. Gov. Hochul Address Blocked Pipeline

President Donald Trump plans to sit down for a discussion on natural gas availability in New York with Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Trump told reporters at the White House the Friday meeting will focus on the Constitution Pipeline designed to carry natural gas. The Pipeline & Gas Journal reported in 2020 that the project was canceled due to opposition from the state of New York and environmental groups.

The Hill reported that Trump said if the project is revived, residents of New York and neighboring states could save as much as $5,000.

"I hope we don't have to use the extraordinary power of the federal government to get it done, but if we have to, we will, but I don't think we'll have to," Trump said.

Gov. Hochul may also want to talk about the New York congestion pricing plan, or fees to reduce vehicle use in the city. She and Trump have traded barbs over the plan, as the U.S. Department of Transportation ordered the plan stopped by March 21.