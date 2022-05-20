New York AG Office: Trump Paid $110K Fine, but Still Not Clear of Contempt Order

Former President Donald Trump paid a $110,000 fine imposed as part of a contempt-of-court order against him, but still needs to fulfill one more required step to lift the order, the New York attorney general's office said Friday.

If Trump fails to handle the remaining step prior to a Manhattan court's Friday deadline, the daily fines of $10,000 could be reinstated.

Trump attorney Alina Habba, who has been handling the former president's dispute with the New York AG office, did not have immediate comment about the matter.

Last month, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron originally held Trump in contempt, after New York Attorney General Letitia James' office argued the billionaire-turned-politician had failed to comply with a subpoena for documents, as part of a civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

Engoron's contempt order required Trump to pay $10,000 per day, provided he failed to comply with the subpoena.

Last week, Engoron also stated he would lift the contempt order, if Trump met certain conditions by today's date.

Citing the New York AG office, Trump paid the $110,000 fine, and also completed a digital forensics review of certain Trump Organization files.

The third condition, however, still needs to be executed: The Trump Organization should submit "new affidavits that give more detail for their search for documents sought by the investigators," according to the AG office.

Last month, in an emailed statement, former President Trump blasted the New York AG office's "witch hunt" investigation.

"This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don't need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won't take this Radical Left 'sickness' anymore. Make New York Great Again!"

Trump also had some choice words for AG James.

"Letitia James is no longer working as attorney general, she is an operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution," Trump wrote April 7 in a statement released by Save America.