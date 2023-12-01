Ohio Republican Party Unanimously Endorses Trump

The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee on Friday unanimously endorsed Donald Trump to be the Republican Party nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

The move comes ahead of the Dec. 20 filing deadline.

"In a vote that brought Tea Party and Liberty minded committee members together with establishment and more moderate Republican members, in a rare show of unity, they basically declared that the primary in Ohio is over, and Donald J. Trump is the winner," the Ohio Republican Party said in a statement.

"Polls show that Trump is leading the Republican Field in Ohio by a huge 50% margin just like in many other states. This move is a huge win for President Trump who recently called on the Republican National Committee to cancel all remaining debates in order to save money so that it can be used to defeat the Democrats next November."

The Koch network earlier this week endorsed Nikki Haley in the GOP presidential nominating contest though the former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina still trails far behind Trump.