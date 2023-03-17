Nunes: In Possible Trump Indictment, Makings of a 'Banana Republic'

Former GOP congressman and Truth Social head Devin Nunes told Newsmax Friday that reports of former President Donald Trump potentially being indicted in New York next week show the nation is becoming a "banana republic" where the justice system is weaponized against the party in power’s political rivals.

"[The Stormy Daniels case] has been tried over multiple jurisdictions over multiple years, and this is an [New York] Attorney General [Letitia James] who has been out to get Trump," Nunes said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday.

"As I’ve said for a very long time now, as the person who led the investigation into the Russia hoax, that we have slipped into a banana republic in this country where you have a two-tiered system of justice, where Democrats run scot-free, and then someone like President Trump, or other Republicans, are held to this ridiculous standard."

New York City television station WNBC 4 reported Friday that senior law enforcement sources said they believe Trump will be indicted next week for his role in allegedly paying porn star Daniels $130,000 in "hush money" through attorney Michael Cohen before the 2016 election to silence her about a sexual liaison the two had.

Cohen was convicted in 2018 of finance crimes and served time in jail and was disbarred relating to the case, but Trump was not charged at the time, the report said.

Following grand jury testimony that included Daniels, five local, state, and federal law enforcement officials told the station that they were discussing security concerns if the indictment is handed down, and Trump would have to appear in court.

Politico reported Tuesday that Daniels spoke with prosecutors at their request, according to her attorney Clark Brewster.

The report said that Brewster posted on Twitter that Daniels "responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness."

Cohen also testified in front of the panel that he "facilitated" the payment to Daniels "in coordination with and at the direction of" Trump, the report said.

"I don't know New York law very well. I'm not an attorney, but I can tell you I think that if they do move forward and indict, it'll just make it even easier for President Trump to win election because people are going to see this for what it is," Nunes said. "[It is] just a farce, and another attack on Trump at all costs to stop him from becoming president again."

