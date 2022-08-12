Trump: Power to Classify, Declassify 'Lies Solely With the President'

A new statement from Donald Trump's team amid the raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence stresses that the president had "the power to classify and declassify documents."

Just the News founder John Solomon read the declaration Friday night while appearing on Fox News' "Hannity."

"As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time. American presidents are no different," Solomon read. "President Trump, in order to prepare work for the next day, often took documents including classified documents to the residence.

"He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and taken to the residence were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them," the statement continued. "The power to classify and declassify documents rests solely with the president of the United States."

Trump's statement also challenged the idea that "some paper-pushing bureaucrat" needed to approve the former president's document declassification, calling the proposal "absurd."

The new comments by Trump come amid his claims that former President Barack Obama kept over 30 million pages of documents, "much of them classified," Trump wrote in a short statement through the Save America PAC earlier on Friday.

According to the New York Post, Trump is accused of violating the Presidential Records Act with his supposed housing of classified documents. Official law reads that the U.S. "shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control" of the records.

However, the former president has consistently denied housing any classified documents relating to nuclear weapons or other subject matter.