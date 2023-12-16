Trump Mulling Rally in South Bronx in 2024

Donald Trump is considering a huge rally in the South Bronx after the GOP primaries in 2024 to attract the support of Black voters, according to New York Young Republican President Gavin Gavin Wax, who said he's spoken with the former president at length about it.

Wax told The New York Post that he spoke with Trump last week during his stop at the group's gala in New York City, and "he said he liked the idea."

"He wants the club to lead it," Wax said. "I said we have a large Hispanic caucus and a large black caucus that could lead the way."

Trump and Wax talked for more than 30 minutes during the gala's dinner service, and during his remarks to guests, the former president repeatedly praised Wax.

"I thought he should just walk up and down the Grand Concourse and see what happens,” Wax said about a potential Trump rally.

The event would need to take place after the primaries, Wax said, and expects Trump to easily win.

He added that he was inspired by President Ronald Reagan's visit to the Bronx in August 1980. Reagan won New York in that year's general election.

During the dinner, Trump proclaimed that "we're going to take New York."

"I believe we have a great chance, with hundreds of thousands of people living on the sidewalks and streets and illegal aliens invading our city and state like nobody thought possible," he added.

Wax said Trump sees an opportunity to attract Black voters, as polls show they are not happy with Democrats and President Joe Biden. Further, Trump has been popular with rappers and Black community influencers.

This year, Republicans won a city council seat in the Bronx for the first time in 50 years.

"Democrats have destroyed New York City and they have made life much more difficult for everyone in the State of New York, and that’s reflected in the polling showing momentum for President Trump," one of Trump's senior aides told The Post.

"The map in 2024 is going to look much different than it did in 2016 or 2020."