Netanyahu, Trump Hail Truce as 'Historic Achievement', Israeli PM's Office Says

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump at the White House last month. (AP)

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 08:11 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump, and both congratulated each other on "the historic achievement" of signing the Gaza ceasefire agreement that includes the release of all hostages, Netanyahu's office said on Thursday.

The two leaders agreed to continue their close cooperation, and Netanyahu invited Trump to address the Knesset, it added in a statement. 

"This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody," Trump told Reuters in a brief interview

For months, Netanyahu and Trump have been working closely—though not without friction—to bring an end to the Gaza war. Both leaders have shared an interest in forging a path to stability in the region, but their differing political pressures and temperaments have created moments of visible strain.

But even with those differences, both men have had clear incentives to cooperate. Trump has been  eager to notch a major foreign-policy success and solidify his diplomatic credentials, while Netanyahu has been intent on  U.S. backing and legitimacy as Israel looks to transition from full-scale combat to a more controlled security posture in Gaza.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


