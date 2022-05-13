×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | musk | twitter | truth | social

Trump: No Way Musk Is Going to Buy Twitter at 'Such a Ridiculous Price'

Trump: No Way Musk Is Going to Buy Twitter at 'Such a Ridiculous Price'
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue)

By    |   Friday, 13 May 2022 12:50 PM

Former President Donald Trump says he is convinced Elon Musk will not end up paying the "ridiculous price" for Twitter.

Trump made his remarks in a post on his new social media app, Truth Social.

Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" until he obtains details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

Trump wrote: "There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially since realizing it is a company largely based on BOTS or Spam Accounts. Fake anyone?

"By the time you get rid of them, if that can even be done, what do you have? Not much?

"If it weren’t for the ridiculous Billion Dollar breakup fee, Elon would have already been long gone. Just my opinion, but Truth Social is MUCH better than Twitter and is absolutely exploding, incredible engagement!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump says he is convinced Elon Musk will not end up paying the "ridiculous price" for Twitter.
trump, musk, twitter, truth, social
154
2022-50-13
Friday, 13 May 2022 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved