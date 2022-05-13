Trump: No Way Musk Is Going to Buy Twitter at 'Such a Ridiculous Price'

Former President Donald Trump says he is convinced Elon Musk will not end up paying the "ridiculous price" for Twitter.

Trump made his remarks in a post on his new social media app, Truth Social.

Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" until he obtains details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

Trump wrote: "There is no way Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter at such a ridiculous price, especially since realizing it is a company largely based on BOTS or Spam Accounts. Fake anyone?

"By the time you get rid of them, if that can even be done, what do you have? Not much?

"If it weren’t for the ridiculous Billion Dollar breakup fee, Elon would have already been long gone. Just my opinion, but Truth Social is MUCH better than Twitter and is absolutely exploding, incredible engagement!"