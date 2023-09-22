×
Tags: trump | murdoch | fox news | desantis

Trump: Fox News 'Put Everything' Behind 'DeSanctimonious'

By    |   Friday, 22 September 2023 07:28 PM EDT

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump linked the move of Rupert Murdoch stepping down this week from Fox News to the media outlet's backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to beat Trump in 2024.

"Well they put everything against DeSanctimonious, and he's not a talented person. He's just not a talented person," Trump said in an exclusive interview with The National Pulse.

Trump made the comments as part of a excerpt released of a full interview that's set to air Tuesday on TNP.

Hours after the interview was published, Trump took to Truth Social to say he didn't think he's responsible for forcing "Murdoch into retirement."

Murdoch's departure leaves his son Lachlan to become the sole chair of News Corp. and continue as the chair and CEO of Fox. 

Delving further into the topic, TNP asked Trump about Murdoch's hostility toward him.

"They pick their opponents — perhaps it's the globalists — who knows why?" Trump said. "There's an overhang that you just feel, there's something missing."

Trump recently accused Murdoch of being a "globalist," saying late last month that "Fox News and The Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a globalist."

"Roger Ailes was a great guy and a friend of mine," Trump told TNP, adding that he was "somebody I respected a lot."

Ailes was chair and CEO of Fox News and widely lauded as turning it into a media empire until he resigned in July 2016. He died less than a year later, in May 2017.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


