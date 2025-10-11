Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's Middle East Peace Wins Reshape Global Politics

President Donald Trump’s peace efforts in the Middle East have reshaped global politics, but his political advisor Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that the president’s next challenge is converting those victories into relief for American families.

Appearing on "The Count," Morris praised Trump’s leadership in securing a Gaza ceasefire and brokering peace across the Arab world, calling it “a world-historic job.”

He compared the current moment to the Pax Romana, saying, “The American peace through strength, as well as our economic power with tariffs, has created a situation where you can’t go to war profitably. And Trump has done a great job — world-historic job — of advancing the idea of peace throughout the world.”

Morris noted that despite Trump’s diplomatic success, voters remain anxious about their finances.

“Only 40% say their personal situation has not improved since Trump took office, and 30% say it’s gotten worse,” he said.

This means that what Trump needs to do is "focus on domestic concerns and take these deals he’s gotten with Qatar and all these Arab countries for billions and even trillions of dollars for Gaza, and direct some of it to the American taxpayer," said Morris. "Bring some of that money home.”

While Trump was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year, Morris said the president’s true prize will come at the ballot box.

“The award Trump wants is not so much the Nobel Prize, but a thumping Republican congressional majority in the midterm elections coming up next year,” he said.

Morris, author of the new book "The Real Charlie Kirk," added that Trump’s record of peace deals — “eight in ten months” — is unmatched in modern history.

Morris also spoke about his new book, which details how the slain conservative leader worked closely with President Trump during the 2024 campaign and helped shape its historic outcome.

The book offers behind-the-scenes insight into Kirk’s political strategy and legacy — and is available at bookstores, Amazon, and through a special offer from Newsmax.

