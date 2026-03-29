Trump Weighs Military Plan to Seize Iran Uranium

President Donald Trump is weighing a potential military operation to seize nearly 1,000 pounds of uranium from Iran, a high-risk mission that could place U.S. troops in the country for an extended period, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

U.S. officials told the Journal that Trump has not made a final decision but remains open to the idea as part of his broader goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The proposed operation would be complex and dangerous, potentially requiring American forces to operate on the ground in Iran for days or longer. Officials said Trump is considering the risks to U.S. personnel before moving forward.

At the same time, the president is pushing for a diplomatic solution, urging advisers to press Iran to hand over the uranium as a condition for ending the conflict.

According to the report, Trump has made clear in private discussions that Iran cannot retain the material and has raised the possibility of taking it by force if negotiations fail.

Regional powers, including Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, have been acting as intermediaries between Washington and Tehran. However, direct negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have not taken place.

"It's the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the commander in chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the president has made a decision," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Pentagon declined to comment, and U.S. Central Command did not provide a statement.

Before U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June, Iran was believed to possess more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, and nearly 200 kilograms enriched to 20% — material that can be further refined into weapons-grade fuel.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi has indicated that much of the uranium is likely stored at key sites, including an underground tunnel at the Isfahan nuclear complex and another cache at Natanz.

Experts say Iran retains the capability to continue enriching uranium and could establish new underground facilities if needed.