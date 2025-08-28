WATCH TV LIVE

WH Taps Chicago Area Military Base for Immigration Support

By    |   Thursday, 28 August 2025 04:55 PM EDT

The Trump administration has asked a Chicago Navy base to house ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents for the month of September, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The Department of Homeland Security asked Naval Station Great Lakes for "limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations," Matt Mogle, spokesperson for the base 35 miles north of Chicago, said Wednesday.

The request came weeks after the Republican administration deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to target crime, immigration, and homelessness and two months after it sent troops to Los Angeles.

"Operations are ramping up across the country, but you could see a ramp-up of operations in Chicago, absolutely," border czar Tom Homan told reporters.

"You're going to see a ramp-up of operations in New York; you're going to see a ramp-up of operations continue in LA, Portland, Seattle, all these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE," he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

