Trump Vows to Be 'Very Involved' in Midterm Elections

Former President Donald Trump declared that he would be "very involved" in next year’s midterm elections, telling Fox News on Sunday that his support of candidates was vital for the victory of numerous candidates in last week’s vote.

Trump has already offered his endorsement to dozens of Republicans for next year’s election and said that he will continue "endorsing people" in a bid to help the GOP win majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The former president insisted that "I’ll stay busy for good people. Not for bad people."

He gave as an example that he will back state lawmakers in Michigan who "fought for the election" against alleged fraud in last year’s presidential vote and would be "unsupporting people in the state who have been terrible."

Trump listed several races where he claimed his support was the determining factor in the candidate winning, citing "a congressional seat in Ohio, where he had a tough primary and won by a lot after my endorsement," referring to Mike Cary of Ohio’s 15th congressional district.

He also talked about Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican candidate in the state in 12 years to win the election for governor.

"If you look at what happened in Virginia, it’s very interesting," Trump said. "They used my name — the Democrats — so much that they ended up losing. One of the reasons [the Democratic candidate] lost is because he kept saying Trump, Trump, Trump,” emphasizing that “the Democrats played it wrong because they went after Trump. They put me on the ballot.”

In addition, the former president said, I’ll support people that most people would say, why did you get involved there?"

He mentioned “the borough president of Staten Island — that was the big one — I mean, a little different than federal, but the borough president. Vito Fossella won — he won the primary where he wasn’t scheduled to do it."

Trump claimed that Fossella’s “opponent had every endorsement, but he didn’t have mine. Vito ended up winning."