Report: Trump to Ramp Up Travel Schedule Before 2022 Midterms

In preparation for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump will soon be increasing his travel and appearance schedule, according to his former campaign manager and senior adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski told Fox News, "You're going to see Donald Trump on the road on a much more regular basis." Trump is set to head to Georgia for a rally on Saturday before traveling to Iowa early next month for a rally in the crucial first-in-the-nation presidential caucus state.

The 45th president also will be relocating his political offices to South Florida soon. ''The season is starting to open down there," Lewandowski said. "You are going to see a complete rush of candidates going down to the Mar-a-Lago area to do fundraising, to be near the president, to talk to him, to get his advice and counsel.''

Trump moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in late January, at the end of his presidency. But in May he moved his political headquarters and residence north to his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

In recent weeks, Trump has increased his campaign activity in advance of the 2022 midterm elections and a possible 2024 presidential campaign. He has already held well received and publicized rallies in key states including Arizona, Florida and Ohio since leaving office. Last month, Trump claimed to have raised $12 million during a televised event in Alabama.

Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 9 in Iowa, another 2022 battleground and the state whose caucuses for half a century have kicked off the presidential nominating calendar.

Eight months after leaving the White House, Trump remains very popular with Republican voters and continues to hold tremendous sway over most GOP politicians, as the former president continues to play a significant role in party politics and repeatedly teases another presidential run in 2024, according to Fox News.