Trump Rips Michigan 'RINOs' Over Election Probe Failure

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Republicans in Michigan after his supporters called for an audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results during a rally in the state capitol on Tuesday.

"Big rally in Michigan yesterday, unbelievable spirit and knowledge of what went on with respect to voting and vote counting in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said in an emailed statement to supporters from his political action committee, Save America.

He went on to claim that "Detroit, considered for many years to be one of the most corrupt places in the United States for elections (and many other things!), had large-scale irregularities so much so that two officials, at great risk to themselves and their families, refused to certify the results, and were sadly threatened."

Trump also claimed that "there were far more votes than voters" and said, "Even the RINOs on the Senate Committee found 289,866 absentee ballots that were sent to people who never requested them, 'something that would be illegal.'"

Trump's statment read: "Why did they viciously kick out the Republican poll watchers? Seventy percent of Detroit’s mail-in ballot counting boards didn’t match, it was a total mess. Why won’t they give respected professionals and representatives at yesterday’s rally the right to do a Forensic Audit of Wayne County (Detroit) and Macomb County? That includes the RINOs in the State Senate and House who for, whatever reason, do nothing but obstruct instead of seeking the truth.

"Hopefully, each one of these cowardly RINOs, whose names will be identified and forthcoming, will be primaried, with my Complete and Total Endorsement, in the upcoming election."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on Tuesday that the state has conducted 250 audits of the 2020 election across the state with over 1,300 clerks from different political parties, and that these probes determined that this was the most secure election in Michigan’s history.

She went on to criticize attempts to cast doubts on the results as "dangerous, racist, and undertaken for personal and political gain."

She continued, "They are also completely meritless, as proven by these audits, and must be treated as such in the future. No leader or person of power, elected or otherwise, should have ever played political games with the integrity of our elections, but those who did must stop now."