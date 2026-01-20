Trump Posts AI-Generated Image Planting US Flag on Greenland

President Donald Trump posted an overnight AI-generated image of him planting an American flag on Greenland, teasing high-level talks expected to take place this week in Davos, Switzerland.

The image features Trump sticking the flag into the Arctic landscape of rocky tundra, snow patches, and distant mountains under a cloudy sky.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are shown standing behind Trump, while a wooden sign is planted in the ground reading "Greenland – U.S. territory established 2026."

Trump has touched off a global firestorm, threatening escalating 10% to 25% tariffs with NATO, the European Union, and Denmark objecting to his desire to annex Greenland so American influence and military power can secure the strategic Arctic landmass from potential Russian or Chinese aggression.

The Danish intelligence services warned last year that the No. 1 threat to Greenland's security is Russia and China, and Trump is acting on that intelligence with a solution to secure the strategic territory permanently under American leadership, retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Tuesday morning.

Greenland is currently under Denmark's home rule, but Trump and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker have maintained that the Nordic country cannot adequately defend the island.

"And Trump's not saying that, Danish intelligence is," Shaffer said.

Trump said he had agreed to hold talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on the future of Greenland following what he described as a "very good" phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said the discussions would involve "various parties" and reiterated his view that Greenland is "imperative for national and world security," adding that "there can be no going back."