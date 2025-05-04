WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | medicaid

Trump 'Shows an Openness' to Medicaid Work Requirements, Committee Chair Says

Sunday, 04 May 2025 10:20 AM EDT

President Donald Trump "shows an openness" to work requirements for Medicaid, Jason Smith, chair of the House of Representative Ways and Means Committee, said on Fox News Sunday.

Congressional Republicans are weighing steep cuts to Medicaid, which provides healthcare coverage to 83 million low-income people. The program is jointly funded by the federal government and states.

One option with broad Republican support is to require a minimum work requirement for adult recipients.

"The president has been very clear he does not want to cut benefits for individuals on Medicaid and Medicare. He wants to create efficiencies and reforms. He shows an openness to work requirements," Smith said on Sunday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
