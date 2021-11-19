Trump Raises Debt Ceiling Heat on McConnell

Former President Donald Trump on Friday again put pressure on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to stop the Biden administration's "communistic" agenda by refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

Trump's latest comment came shortly after the House passed President Joe Biden's $2 trillion social spending and climate legislation. The bill now goes to the evenly divided Senate.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday that she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default soon after Dec. 15. McConnell and 10 other Senate Republicans in October voted with all 50 Democrats to end debate on a short-term debt limit extension.

"Looks like the Democrats are getting far more than they ever dreamed possible, largely because of Mitch McConnell’s idiotic move of giving in on the Debt Ceiling and giving them two months to get their act together,” Trump said in a statement Friday.

"They are destroying our Country! We have been put in a much worse negotiating position, but we have the 'Trump Card,' and it’s called the Debt Ceiling. If they don’t drop this horrendous, Communistic style Bill that will be ruinous to all we stand for as a Country, we should not approve a Debt Ceiling increase."

Trump, as he did Wednesday, warned "Old Broken Crow" McConnell not to assist Democrats in raising the debt limit.

"The Old Broken Crow has to be willing to play this hand, not like last time when he folded up like a cheap umbrella," Trump said. "Play it and mean it, because the Debt Ceiling is far less destructive than the Bill that they will otherwise successfully pass, especially when added to the 'Unfrastructure' Bill that was just so stupidly approved.

"Republicans should not have allowed the separation, McConnell should not have given a two month reprieve, but it is what it is. Win with the Debt Ceiling, or resign!"

Trump, at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday night, blasted the 13 GOP House members who voted for Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

In his Wednesday statement, the former president said he would never endorse a Republican who votes for Biden's "Dream of Communism Bill."