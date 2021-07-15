Trump Confirms Meeting With House GOP Leader McCarthy in NJ

Former President Donald Trump will welcome House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to the former president's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

In confirming the meeting via a statement, Trump said there will be "much to discuss" with McCarthy.

Republican sources told Politico that the two men will talk several topics, including upcoming special elections, vulnerable House Democrats in the 2022 midterms, and recent record-breaking party fundraising.

The meeting will be the second face-to-face gathering between Trump and McCarthy since the former president left office in January. McCarthy previously visited Trump on Jan. 27 at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Following their previous meeting, McCarthy said Trump assured him that the former president would assist in Republicans' efforts to take back the House majority in 2022, the New York Post said.

Trump also has targeted a number of sitting GOP lawmakers, such as Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted in favor of his impeachment.

McCarthy's multiple visits to meet with Trump reflect the continuing influence the former president holds over the GOP, especially in the House, according to The Hill.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers have traveled to Trump properties or the southern border to meet with him. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., are among those who have met with Trump.

Trump has spent recent weeks holding his first post-office rallies, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, criticizing Republicans for negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure plan, and talking about last year's alleged election fraud.

McCarthy has struggled to distance himself from the election fraud claims. He has said he did not believe "anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," the Hill reported.

The minority leader has not announced which Republicans will be appointed to the House's select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the creation of the committee last month.

Politico said McCarthy could appoint Trump loyalists such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., or a less flashy GOP team. CNN said McCarthy likely will pick Trump supporters but not controversial ones because Pelosi reserves the right to veto any of his picks.

The select committee said that it will hold its first public hearing on July 27.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has not ruled out calling McCarthy before the committee to discuss a phone call made to Trump during the Capitol assault. The minority leader has said he’s willing to testify.

CNN reported McCarthy was expected to return to Washington following the meeting with Trump to attend a White House dinner honoring German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday evening.

Earlier Thursday, Trump issued a statement in response to a report saying Pelosi worried Trump might start a nuclear war during his final days in office.

"Nancy Pelosi is a known nutjob," the former president said. "Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same.

"In fact, I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars. And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn’t laugh when I was there!"