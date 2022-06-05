Trump Endorses Kevin McCarthy: 'Strong and Fearless'

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s reelection bid, calling him an “outstanding representative for the people of California” and “tireless advocate for the people of Bakersfield and the Central Valley.”

Trump made the endorsement on social media site Truth Social.

“He is working incredibly hard to Stop Inflation, Deliver Water Solutions, and Hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Accountable for their catastrophic failures and dereliction of duty,” Trump wrote.

“As Leader, Kevin is building a ‘Commitment to America’ platform to Grow our Economy, Fight Big Tech Censorship, Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Defend the Second Amendment, Improve our Health Care, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Brave Veterans, and Uphold the Rule of Law and American Values.”

Trump in April told the Wall Street Journal that his relationship with McCarthy remained good after the recording emerged of McCarthy telling other GOP lawmakers that he would advise Trump to resign several days after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“He made a call. I heard the call. I didn’t like the call,” said Trump.

“But almost immediately as you know, because he came here and we took a picture right there — you know, the support was very strong,” he added.