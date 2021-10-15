Trump Blasts DOJ for Restoring Fired FBI Leader McCabe's Pension

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Department of Justice for giving fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe back his pension and benefits despite being let go by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions hours before McCabe's scheduled 2018 retirement.

''Isn't it terrible that all of Andrew McCabe's benefits, pensions, salary, etc., were just fully reinstated by the Justice Department? This is yet another mockery to our Country,'' Trump said in a statement Friday. ''Among other things, McCabe's wife received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from Hillary Clinton and the Democrats while Crooked Hillary was under investigation, which was quickly dropped, of course.''

According to The Washington Post, McCabe and the DOJ settled his lawsuit claiming that his dismissal in March 2018 was politically motivated because he would not give his allegiance to Trump while supervising the bureau's investigation into Trump's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

McCabe, who was under investigation himself for a leak at the bureau at the time, will get his full pension and some $200,000 in missed payments, according to the story.

''Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions,'' McCabe said in a statement through the Arnold & Porter law firm, which posted the settlement. '' ... I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.''

He briefly headed the agency after Trump fired Director James Comey at the height of the Russia collusion frenzy.

A subsequent multi-million-dollar investigation by Robert Mueller eventually found nothing criminal and debunked most of the allegations made against the former president.

''What a bad chapter this has been for the once storied FBI — I hate to see it happening, so many great people work there,'' Trump's statement said. ''Next thing you know the two lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, will be getting awards for what they did, and Hunter Biden will be given a clean bill of health on everything done by him, with everyone to receive as payment a beautiful Hunter Biden inspired painting selling at your local art gallery for $500,000.

"While I have never painted before, Hunter has inspired me to immediately begin painting because I've always felt I have a talent at that and could surely get at least $2 million dollars per canvas — and probably a lot more. I will begin immediately. Our country is crooked as hell!''