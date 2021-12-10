Trump-Backed House Candidate Max Miller Notified of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said Thursday he had received notice that the House Jan. 6 committee will issue him a subpoena.

Miller, who worked as a White House aide to Trump, issued a statement saying he will "accept service of this subpoena, but I will defend my rights — just as I will defend the rights of my constituents when elected," Cleveland.com reported.

"Upon taking office, I will make sure one of my first votes is to disband this partisan committee that has weaponized its powers against innocent Americans," Miller tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Ohioans are tired of watching D.C.'s witch hunts and political theater while the country burns.

"Sadly, it's the only card the Democrats can play, because their policies are destroying our nation."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's select committee, comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. — is investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Miller's statement did not say whether he will agree to testify before the committee, Cleveland.com said.

The select committee has used its built-in subpoena powers to target Trump officials.

Miller is running for a redrawn congressional seat — one that the Plain Dealer said has shifted from "predominantly Republican" to leaning "slightly towards Democrats" — in northern Ohio. He announced his candidacy soon after incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 events.

Gonzalez later announced that he won't seek reelection.

"Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers. My great Trump-endorsed candidate in Ohio, Max Miller, is doing both," Trump said in a Nov. 23 statement. "After I endorsed Max, his RINO opponent​, Anthony Gonzalez​, was forced into early retirement. A big win for the GOP!

"Now, with Ohio's new Congressional lines, Max will be running in the 13th District where he will help lead the path back to ​a strong GOP majority. Max will be a powerful voice for America First and will fight to rein in the Communist Democrats' radical agenda. Max has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"