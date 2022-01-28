×
Trump Commends Pennsylvania Ruling Invalidating Mail-in Ballot Law

Trump Commends Pennsylvania Ruling Invalidating Mail-in Ballot Law
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Friday, 28 January 2022 08:45 PM

Former President Donald Trump praised in a statement on Friday the ruling of a Pennsylvania court that declared the state's mail-in voting law violated the Pennsylvania Constitution, Mediaite reported.

''BIG news out of Pennsylvania! The practice of no-excuse mail-in ballots, put in place by Democrats right before the stolen 2020 Election, has been ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court,'' the president wrote through his political action committee Save America PAC.

''Here is the key question: If widespread mail-in balloting is unconstitutional in Pennsylvania now, how could mail-in balloting have been constitutional in the RIGGED 2020 Presidential Election then?'' he continued.

''We all know the answer—it wasn't! All American Patriots are thanking the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for having the courage to do the right thing!''

Act 77, which allows voters to cast ballots through the mail up to 50 days before Election Day, was passed by the state's General Assembly in 2019 and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat.

But in a 3-2 decision on Friday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled that the bill violates the state constitution.

''If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted,'' Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote.

''But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation allowing no-excuse mail-in voting can be placed upon our statute books.''

Pennsylvania has filed an appeal, meaning that the law will remain in effect until the state  Supreme Court hears the case, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 28 January 2022 08:45 PM
