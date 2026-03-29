Trump Thanks Lukashenko for Freeing 250 Prisoners

President Donald Trump said Belarus has agreed to free another 250 political prisoners, crediting talks between his envoy and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that his envoy, John Coale, secured the release after negotiations with Lukashenko.

"Last week, my Envoy to Belarus, John Coale, after negotiating with Highly Respected President Alexander Lukashenko, got 250 more Political Prisoners freed!" Trump said.

He added that the latest move brings the total number of prisoners released by Belarus to "well over 500" since last May.

"I would like to give my warmest THANK YOU to the President for doing this, and I look forward to being with him at the next Board of Peace meeting!" Trump wrote.

Belarus has faced sustained international criticism over its treatment of political opponents following the disputed 2020 presidential election. Tens of thousands poured into the streets to protest a vote they viewed as rigged.

They were the largest demonstrations since Belarus became independent after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Human rights groups say the country continues to hold more than 1,000 political prisoners, including opposition leaders, journalists, and activists.

Among the most prominent detainees are opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski. Many others who are imprisoned are ordinary citizens accused of participating in protests or expressing dissent.