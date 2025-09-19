WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | letitia james

Trump Threatens to Fire US Prosecutor Overseeing Letitia James Case, Sources Say

Trump Threatens to Fire US Prosecutor Overseeing Letitia James Case, Sources Say
(AP)

Friday, 19 September 2025 05:00 PM EDT

Trump administration officials have threatened to fire a top U.S. prosecutor who is overseeing a fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, a high-profile opponent of President Donald Trump, but who has yet to pursue charges and has expressed doubts about the case, two people familiar with the matter said.

Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was still in his office as of late Friday afternoon, however, and it was unclear how the situation would be resolved. Siebert's office has also been involved in a separate criminal investigation involving former FBI Director James Comey related to the agency's past probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Siebert has expressed a view that the evidence in both cases was weak and that it would be difficult to bring an indictment against them, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss non-public investigations and personnel issues.

The threats to fire Siebert were first reported by ABC News.

Trump has attempted to purge the Justice Department of officials viewed as disloyal, effectively leveraging U.S. government agencies to target political rivals. James is one of at least three public officials facing mortgage fraud investigations, along with U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff of California and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whom Trump has tried to fire. All three have denied wrongdoing.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Trump administration officials have threatened to fire a top U.S. prosecutor who is overseeing a fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, a high-profile opponent of President Donald Trump, but who has yet to pursue charges and has expressed doubts...
trump, letitia james
227
2025-00-19
Friday, 19 September 2025 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved