As far back as late January, people close to the legal wrangling between President Donald Trump and Paramount Studios over the president's lawsuit against Paramount-owned CBS News and its show "60 Minutes" were saying mediation may be in the works. Reporting today from several media outlets including the New York Post indicates that is going to happen.



Trump filed suit over what he claimed was "60 Minutes" editing comments from then-Vice President Kamala Harris relating to the campaign for the presidency. The Trump lawsuit claimed the editing was done to make Harris sound and appear more attractive to potential voters. "60 Minutes" has denied that assertion.



But with a $20 billion lawsuit now in front of the courts, the stakes could not be more critical for Paramount. The company is also involved in a potential merger which could be affected by an outcome favoring Trump.



The Post reports CBS News/"60 Minutes" staffers have voiced strong opposition to the talks by the two sides leading up to this potential development.



So far, neither Trump nor Paramount have publicly announced a mediation agreement.



Last December, Newsmax reported ABC News resolved a defamation lawsuit filed by Trump with an agreement to support a future Trump presidential library with $15 million.

Jim Mishler ✉ Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.