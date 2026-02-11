Trump to Keynote NRCC President's Dinner March 25

President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker March 25 at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) President's Dinner, an event that helped raise a record $35.2 million last year.

"House Republicans are proud to have the unwavering support of President J. Trump as we march toward November with undeniable momentum," NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said.

"Across the country, Americans are energized to grow our House majority and keep delivering on President Trump's America First agenda."

The President's Dinner announcement came in a video ad released Wednesday by the group, which was formed to help elect more Republicans to the House.

The House majority stands at a narrow 218-214 in the Republican Party's favor, with three vacancies:

-Former Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., resigned Nov. 20, 2025, to become governor of New Jersey.

-Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., resigned Jan. 5, 2026.

-Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., died Jan. 6, 2026.

Trump has acknowledged the difficult history of the sitting president’s party in Congress’ midterm elections, suggesting it should be psychoanalyzed.

"Presidents, whether it's Republican or Democrat, when they win, it doesn't make any difference: They seem to lose the midterms," Trump said last month in Iowa.

"Maybe they want to put up a guard fence. You just don't know. It doesn't make sense.

"Hopefully we're going to change that around. We're doing great."

The last time a president saw his party expand the House majority in a midterm election was 2002, when then-President George W. Bush was in office following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and the House GOP gained eight seats.

That momentum led the NRCC to outraise the DCCC in 2003 by nearly $44 million and in 2005 by more than $22 million. Along with 2015 and 2025, those were the only first years of election cycles in which the NRCC outraised the DCCC, according to data shared with Newsmax.

The NRCC raised $117.2 million compared with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s $115 million last year, giving Republicans a total cash-on-hand edge of $50.7 million to $49 million heading into the 2026 midterms, according to NRCC national press secretary Mike Marinella.

Marinella also highlighted that the NRCC outraised the DCCC in December, $13.7 million to $10.4 million, and in the fourth quarter, $24.3 million to $23 million.

"House Republicans are running laps around Democrats because we have unstoppable momentum and a winning message," Marinella told Newsmax.

"We're charging full steam ahead to grow our majority in November."