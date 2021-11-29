Trump Endorses Arizona State Senate GOP Candidate Anthony Kern

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Republican Arizona State Senate candidate Anthony Kern, calling him ''a fighter'' for election integrity.

''Former Arizona State Rep. Anthony Kern has already forced RINO Senator Paul Boyer out of the race for Arizona State Senate,'' Trump’s endorsement said. ''Anthony is an incredible fighter for Election Integrity and will bring back honesty to our voting system.

''He will advocate for America First policies, protect our Second Amendment, fight for strong borders, jobs, great education, and he supports decertifying the fraudulent 2020 Presidential Election results. Anthony Kern has my complete and total endorsement!''

Kern served as a state representative from 2015 to 2020, and placed third in the three-way 2020 race, losing to Democrat Judy Schwiebert and Republican running mate Shawnna Bolick by 2,000 to 3,000 votes, according to the Ballotpedia.org website.

Schwiebert received the most votes with 50,633, followed by Bolick with 49,268 votes and Kern with 47,094 votes for the two available legislative seats.

On his campaign website, Kern is asking people to sign a petition to get him on the ballot, and says he is running on a platform of jobs, public safety and education.

''From a very young age, I understood the promise and responsibility we hold with our right to vote,'' he said on the site. ''Growing up in Minnesota, I watched my father study the issues and head to the polls at election time. I learned from my dad the importance of casting a ballot and what the vote of just one person means.

''Men and women throughout America’s history have given their lives so that we may vote, my dad would say. I’m glad he instilled in me this right and responsibility. I take it as seriously as he does and hope that every Arizonan, no matter their political stripe, votes in our elections. Our constitutional way of life depends on it.''

Kern, a staunch Trump supporter, was reportedly at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the ''Stop the Steal'' rally, which ended in a riot at the Capitol in which five people were killed, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, azcentral.com reported in May.

According to the report, he was also hired to help with the Arizona 2020 election audit but was eventually banned from participating because his name was on the ballot.

"He was here for two or three days," Ken Bennett, the Arizona Senate's audit liaison, said at the time. "Once it was identified that that wasn't the best optics, I think the contractor removed him from the counting tables."

Before being removed, Kern posted on Twitter that he was excited to be part of the audit.

''Very exciting to be involved in Arizona's massive and historic election audit which begins today. All of us should want fair and honest elections in our great State! The nation is watching Arizona!" he said in an April 22 tweet.

In addition to Trump, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has also endorsed Kern.

''Anthony Kern is a commonsense conservative who has consistently fought for the freedom and liberty of Arizonans in the Arizona House of Representatives,'' he said in his endorsement. ''He is a principled leader who never wavers from his commitment to always stand up for his constituents. He has my strong endorsement.''

Trump also endorsed Sen. Wendy Rogers, who so far faces no Republican opposition. One Democrat has notified the secretary of state he intends to challenge her, though it's unclear how competitive her district will be once final boundaries are adopted.

The Associated Press contributed.