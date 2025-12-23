President ⁠Donald Trump said on Tuesday he spoke with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and ‍invited both ‍leaders to the G20 summit next ⁠year in Miami, Florida.

"We discussed the importance of bringing ​Peace to ongoing conflicts, and increased Trade and Cooperation ‍between our Nations," Trump said in a ⁠post on Truth Social, referring to his two calls with Kazakh President ⁠Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ​and Uzbek President ‍Shavkat ⁠Mirziyoyev.​

"The United States will ‍be hosting the G20 Summit next ‌year, and we will be extending invites to both ⁠of ​these ‍Leaders to join us as guests," he said.