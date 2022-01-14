Trump on Rep. Katko Not Seeking Reelection: 'Another One Bites the Dust'

Rep. John Katko, one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection this year.

"Great news, another one bites the dust," Trump said, in a statement released by his Save America PAC. "Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!"

In a statement sent to news organizations, Katko said that he will not run for a fifth term, "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

After voting to impeach Trump, Katko faced a backlash from Republicans and faced at least one primary challenger in his battleground district.

A former federal prosecutor from Camillus, New York, the congressman said he is "thrilled to begin this next and best chapter" of his life with his wife Robin and family.

Katko’s announcement makes him the 12th House Republican to decide not to seek reelection this year, according to The Hill, and the third of whom to not seek another term after voting to impeach Trump in January 2021.