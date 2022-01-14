×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | katko | reelection

Trump on Rep. Katko Not Seeking Reelection: 'Another One Bites the Dust'

Trump on Rep. Katko Not Seeking Reelection: 'Another One Bites the Dust'
(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 14 January 2022 01:38 PM

Rep. John Katko, one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection this year.

"Great news, another one bites the dust," Trump said, in a statement released by his Save America PAC. "Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!"

In a statement sent to news organizations, Katko said that he will not run for a fifth term, "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

After voting to impeach Trump, Katko faced a backlash from Republicans and faced at least one primary challenger in his battleground district.

A former federal prosecutor from Camillus, New York, the congressman said he is "thrilled to begin this next and best chapter" of his life with his wife Robin and family.

Katko’s announcement makes him the 12th House Republican to decide not to seek reelection this year, according to The Hill, and the third of whom to not seek another term after voting to impeach Trump in January 2021.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. John Katko, one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection this year...
trump, katko, reelection
180
2022-38-14
Friday, 14 January 2022 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved