×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | kansas | governor | attorney general schmidt

Trump Endorses Kansas AG Schmidt for Governor

derek schmidt speaks to press
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt at a news conference with Republican legislative leaders, at the statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. (John Hanna/AP)

By    |   Monday, 03 January 2022 08:55 AM

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to be the state's next governor.

Schmidt is the leading Republican seeking to prevent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly from winning a second term in a state that voted for Trump in 2020.

"Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump won Kansas by roughly 14 percentage points in 2020.

Schmidt has criticized Kelly for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and last month sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

KCUR reported in August that Schmidt had been endorsed by former Kansas U.S. senators Pat Roberts and Bob Dole.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to be the state's next governor. Schmidt is the leading Republican seeking to prevent...
trump, kansas, governor, attorney general schmidt
172
2022-55-03
Monday, 03 January 2022 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved