Trump Endorses Kansas AG Schmidt for Governor

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to be the state's next governor.

Schmidt is the leading Republican seeking to prevent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly from winning a second term in a state that voted for Trump in 2020.

"Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump won Kansas by roughly 14 percentage points in 2020.

Schmidt has criticized Kelly for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and last month sued the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

KCUR reported in August that Schmidt had been endorsed by former Kansas U.S. senators Pat Roberts and Bob Dole.