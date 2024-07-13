WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump jr. | trump | biden | 2024

Trump Jr.: Father 'in Good Spirits, Never Gonna Stop'

Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:31 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is in the hospital following an apparent attempted assassination on his life at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday, his son Donald Trump Jr. told ABC News.

Donald Trump Jr. also told the news outlet his father is "in good spirits" as he remains under observation, adding that his father is "never gonna stop."

The Secret Service and former President Trump released statements saying that the Republican presidential candidate was safe following the incident.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said on X.

A shooter is dead, Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger told reporters.

One bystander is "confirmed dead," and "possibly a second" bystander is dead as well, Goldinger added.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, a medivac helicopter landed at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and a person was brought in, but that person's identity and condition were unknown.

Another helicopter landed at the hospital shortly after, after a black SUV with police lights arrived.

Saturday, 13 July 2024 08:31 PM
