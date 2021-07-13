Trump Jr.: Dems 'Panicking' Over Move to Stop David Chipman From Heading ATF

As Donald Trump Jr. kicks his anti-David Chipman operation into high gear, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., now says some Democrats view the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives pick with hesitation.

The former president’s son is currently working to convince Democrats from Republican-dominated states to oppose Chipman.

Trump Jr., in a Tuesday tweet, said Democrats are "panicking" over the Stop Chipman movement.

And he added: "They’re trying to rush a vote on (President Joe) Biden’s radical, anti-Second Amendment ATF nominee David Chipman. Every senator needs to know if they betray 2A, they will pay."

And in an accompanying video he said: "Guys, like all the other lies you’ve been told lately about Joe Biden being a moderate, where he’s really being extreme is on his nomination for the head of the ATF.

"The man, that will decide the fate of the Second Amendment, your AR-15, your magazines, your right and ability to defends yourselves and your families, is a radical, anti-gunner.

"This is someone who worked for the anti-gun lobby for years, was funded by the radicals in that sector. Do not let David Chipman get confirmed. Speak to your senators, reach out. The fate of the Second Amendment is in your hands."

And Politico’s Burgess Everette, in a Tuesday tweet, noted: "Senate Majority Whip Durbin says there’s ‘hesitation’ among some Democrats to confirm Chipman to ATF."

Their reluctance could possibly imperil Biden’s nomination of Chipman.

Punchbowl News reported Trump Jr. will make appearances on local and national television programs to put pressure on Democrats in red states to come out against the nomination of Chipman, an advocate for gun control who works for the group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

"Biden nominating a radical anti-gun activist to lead a law enforcement and public safety agency is just more evidence of the myth that this is a moderate administration," a source close to Trump Jr. told Punchbowl News. "We won't let Democrat senators in states like West Virginia, Montana, and Arizona get away with being pro-2A at home while being Schumer's gun-grabbing puppets in D.C."

The report noted some of the moderates being put under pressure include: Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.